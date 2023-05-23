CI Investments Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

