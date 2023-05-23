CI Investments Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $663.58 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

