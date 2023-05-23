CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day moving average is $275.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

