CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.29, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $192.33 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

