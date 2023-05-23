CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,636 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

