CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,178 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

