CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGRN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.69. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

