CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Avid Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Avid Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $914.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

