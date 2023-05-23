Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

