Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

