Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

