Citigroup Inc. Sells 759,379 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of MannKind worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

