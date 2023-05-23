Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $144.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

