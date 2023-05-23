Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 194,126 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Sony Group worth $102,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.4 %

SONY opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.