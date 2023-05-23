Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,705 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $84,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.