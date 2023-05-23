Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $118,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 187.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.3% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

MUSA opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

