Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.17% of ChampionX worth $125,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,302,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHX. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

