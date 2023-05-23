Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $124.31 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $124,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.76 and its 200 day moving average is $418.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

