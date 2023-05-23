Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $96,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology Profile

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.61. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.40 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.