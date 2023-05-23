Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of ONEOK worth $86,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.