Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 67 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $89,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $511.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 260.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

