Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 81,439 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,439 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Vistra worth $93,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

Vistra Stock Performance

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.28%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

