Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

