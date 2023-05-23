Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CL opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

