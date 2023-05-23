Commerce Bank Acquires 160 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $420.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,021. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

