Commerce Bank Acquires 2,114 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,048,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,844,000 after buying an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:COF opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

