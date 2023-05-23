Commerce Bank Acquires 5,241 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

OXY opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

