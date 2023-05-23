Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 188,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

