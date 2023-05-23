Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

