Commerce Bank Buys 378 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $247,482,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $82,865,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.