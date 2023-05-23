Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

NYSE NUE opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

