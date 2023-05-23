Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,434,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

SCCO opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.