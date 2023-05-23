Commerce Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commerce Bank grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $698.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.10. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $699.86.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

