Commerce Bank Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

