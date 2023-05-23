Commerce Bank Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

