Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPG stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.