Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

