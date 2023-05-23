Commerce Bank Purchases 2,398 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

