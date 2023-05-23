Commerce Bank Sells 179 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 272,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 123,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

