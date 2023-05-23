Commerce Bank Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $208.85 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.08.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

