Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.28.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $726.72 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $709.73 and a 200-day moving average of $695.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.