Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of CNAF stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

