Comparing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil 39.14% 0.80% 0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genel Energy and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.09%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Genel Energy.

This table compares Genel Energy and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.15 -$308.00 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.25 $18.54 million $8.02 0.69

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

