Comparing Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) & Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Benchmark Electronics and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.12%. Tempo Automation has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 936.27%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Benchmark Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics $2.94 billion 0.27 $68.23 million $1.97 11.51 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.65 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Tempo Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics 2.36% 7.31% 3.30% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

