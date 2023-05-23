Comparing Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elcom International and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.27 $24.39 million $0.21 19.10

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Elcom International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elcom International and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

CI&T has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 127.56%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Summary

CI&T beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

