Comparing Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.51, indicating that its share price is 1,651% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International -73.19% -34.73% -18.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International $62.30 million 1.40 -$45.60 million ($2.00) -1.36

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Genius Brands International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About Genius Brands International

(Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.