Comparing Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -27.82% -9.46% -4.37% hopTo 1.29% 1.27% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

Jamf has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 5 0 2.83 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jamf and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Jamf presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than hopTo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jamf and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $478.78 million 4.68 -$141.30 million ($1.16) -15.57 hopTo $3.91 million 1.93 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

hopTo beats Jamf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in May 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

