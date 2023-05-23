Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

