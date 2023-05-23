Contrasting Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Hang Lung Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 4.99 $112.06 million $0.84 12.33 Hang Lung Properties $1.32 billion 5.53 $489.87 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Hang Lung Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60 Hang Lung Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 176.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Hang Lung Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

