CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,767 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

